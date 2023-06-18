Three men hospitalised after assault in Slane, Co Meath

Gardaí attended an assault involving three men on the grounds of a premises in Slane, Co. Meath on Saturday night. File photo shows roads in Slane cordoned off before the concert last weekend. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Three men have been taken to hospital following an assault in Slane, Co. Meath on Saturday night.

Two of the men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and one was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries

It is believed that two of the men suffered stab wounds in the incident.

In a statement gardaí confirmed that they “attended an assault involving three men on the grounds of a premises in Slane, Co. Meath on Saturday night, 17th June, 2023 at approximately 11pm.

“All three males were removed to hospital, two men to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and one man to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

