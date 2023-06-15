Gardaí investigating attack on migrant camp carry out searches in Dublin

The burnt remains of an encampment used by asylum seekers, at Sandwith Street, Dublin. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Gardaí investigating an attack on a makeshift migrant camp in Dublin city centre last month have carried out two search operations and seized electronic evidence.

It is understood investigators are attempting to identify the ringleaders and instigators of the violence which ended with the campsite being set on fire.

The two searches occurred in the Dublin area on Thursday. There were no arrests and gardaí said investigations into “incidents of public order and criminal damage that occurred on Sandwith Street, Dublin 2 on May 12th 2023″ are continuing.

Rubbish and charred belongings remain on the site where a group of people confronted asylum seekers who were sleeping rough on Sandwith Street, Dublin 2.

One of those targeted in Thursday’s searches is an active anti-immigrant protester who has attended many demonstrations since the start of the year. Following the Sandwith Street incident he posted on social media boasting of his role in the protest which preceded the criminal damage.

He claimed he acted as a liaison between gardaí and protesters before the camp was attacked.

During a search of his home in Finglas early on Thursday, gardaí seized at least one electronic device.

The violence drew widespread condemnation at the time, including from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who said he did not believe gardaí had enough resources in Dublin to police far-right protests.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the incident would be the subject of a “very active” criminal investigation.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred following a tense stand-off between pro and anti-immigration protests. One man in his 30s was arrested during the protests under the Public Order Act.

Each group, comparable in size, attempted to shout the other down – one chanting “Out! Out! Out!” against opposing calls of “Immigrants are welcome here.”

Anti-asylum-seeker protesters, mostly men and many wearing face coverings, hovered close to the Garda line while the overall demonstration attracted onlookers on surrounding street corners and from overlooking balconies.

Shortly before 10pm, gardaí attempted to escort the pro-refugee side away from the scene but were met a human wall of protesters, seemingly intent on preventing their departure.

After a period of heightened tension, one man among the protesters appeared to broker a deal allowing gardaí to accompany the pro-immigrant group down Sandwith Street and on to Pearse Street.

One video posted on social media later showed a group of men attempting to dismantle the camp.

Further videos circulated online showed the camp in flames, after furniture and wooden pallets were set alight. It is believed the tents were unoccupied at the time.

The camp had been home to a small number of asylum seekers and foreign nationals for about a fortnight before it drew the attention of far-right activists.

Several far-right activists believed to be orchestrating some of the protests around the country have been monitored by the Special Detective Unit in recent months.

This has caused some to step back from their involvement, sources said, leading to a drop-off in anti-immigrant activity.