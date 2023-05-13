Homeless asylum seekers’ camp destroyed by fire as refugees sleeping rough express worry over safety

The scene near Dublin’s Sandwith Street Upper on Saturday morning, in the aftermath of protests over a refugee camp on Friday evening. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Burnt mattresses, clothes, books, a cooked pot of pasta and abandoned sleeping bags were among the debris of a fire started at a makeshift camp on Friday night where several homeless asylum seekers had been staying.

A small group of asylum seekers are believed to have been living in the camp down a laneway off Upper Sandwith Street, in Dublin city, for about a fortnight.

The camp had been targeted by anti-immigrant protests in recent days, which led to a tense standoff between a large group of pro- and anti-immigration protesters on Friday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene to separate the groups, with the pro-refugee demonstrators later being escorted from the area by gardaí.

Rubbish and charred belongings remain on the site where a group of people confronted asylum seekers who were sleeping rough on Sandwith Street, Dublin 2. (Nick Bradshaw)

One video posted on social media later showed a group of men attempting to dismantle the camp.

Further videos circulated online showed the camp in flames, after furniture and wooden pallets were set alight.

On Saturday afternoon the laneway was littered with abandoned belongings. Among the burnt debris were tins of food, plates, books, bicycles, chairs, a suitcase and a toothbrush.

A tent and several sleeping bags were strewn across the ground, alongside a burnt couch and burnt mattresses.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said there had been no reports of anyone injured in the fire at the camp.

One man in his 30s was arrested during the earlier protests under the Public Order Act. He has been charged and will appear in court later this month, the spokesman said.

The Department of Integration is currently unable to provide shelter to more than 550 asylum seekers who have arrived in the State, amid huge difficulties sourcing accommodation since the start of this year.

A sign from Friday evening's protest, pictured abandoned at the scene at Upper Sandwith Street in Dublin on Saturday morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who came to the Republic following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as record numbers of asylum seekers from other countries, have stretched the department’s ability to source accommodation beyond capacity.

This has left significant numbers of asylum seekers sleeping rough in Dublin, many in tents around the city centre.

The Department of Housing and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive have both said local authorities have no role in sourcing emergency accommodation for homeless asylum seekers, who were the responsibility of the Department of Integration.

Utterly appalling & unacceptable scenes in Sandwith Street last night. Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 13, 2023

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, said asylum seekers forced to sleep rough had been left in an incredibly vulnerable position.

“We’re working with people who’ve been robbed, assaulted, had health conditions brought on by being homeless,” he said.

“People are trying to sleep in train stations, Busáras, sitting on a Garda station lobby chair for the night,” he told The Irish Times.

The continued failure to provide asylum seekers with accommodation represented an “unprecedented” breakdown in Ireland’s response to refugees, he said.

In a statement on Saturday, the Irish Refugee Council described the incident at the asylum seekers’ camp the night before as “shocking and disgraceful”.

Nasc, a charity that works with migrants, said it was fortunate no one was injured in the “horrific” fire.

“How terrifying the experience must have been for those who came to Ireland seeking safety, only to find themselves without shelter and facing attack,” the group said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he condemned the violence unreservedly. “A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation,” he said.

“The gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this,” the Fine Gael leader said.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris condemned the “utterly appalling and unacceptable scenes” in Sandwith Street. “Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate,” he said in a tweet.

The aftermath of the fire at a makeshift camp for homeless asylum seekers on Sandwith St last night, tents, sleeping bags, half cooked meals, burnt out couch, books and chairs among the debris. Gardaí say there were no injuries from the fire pic.twitter.com/EvWCDWtO5M — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) May 13, 2023

Five minutes walk from Sandwith Street is an even larger camp of homeless asylum seekers, who have pitched rows of tents beside the International Protection Office (IPO), the State agency responsible for processing asylum applications.

There are more than fifty tents beside the office, stretching along Mount Street Lower and down Grattan Court East.

One 46-year-old Ukrainian refugee living in the camp, Volodymyr, said he had been sleeping in a tent at the site for nearly a month.

“If somebody comes here and if he puts on fire this tent, I have what I have in this tent, some clothes, a pair of shoes, nothing. If I lose this tent, so what,” he said.

Volodymyr, who did not wish to have his full name published, had been living in Russia during the invasion of Ukraine last February. He said he had been arrested for attending an anti-war protest, then fled the country after he was released.

The conditions sleeping rough in Dublin were “much better” than being imprisoned in a Russian jail or “being dead in Ukraine,” he said.

There were increased Garda patrols to check on the tents at Mount Street on Friday night, in light of the anti-immigrant protests nearby.

Another asylum seeker sleeping rough beside the IPO offices, a 48-year-old man from Botswana, was trying to fix his collapsed tent on Saturday afternoon. The incident at the nearby camp of asylum seekers was worrying, he said.

“It was going to be a concern for me, especially for my safety. I am an asylum seeker, if they attack me, where can I go? There is nowhere I can go,” he told The Irish Times.

The man, who had been living in a tent for a week, said he did not expect to end up sleeping rough when he travelled to Ireland to seek asylum.

Ivana Bacik, Labour Party leader and local Dublin Bay South TD, said the number of asylum seekers sleeping in tents was “unacceptable”.

Ms Bacik, who had cycled down to check on the camp beside the IPO office on Saturday, said the Government had promised “significant additional accommodation” would be available from early next week.

“We have to keep pressing Government on this, there has to be a solution found,” she said.

The department is currently considering plans to accommodate asylum seekers on floating barges, which officials hope may provide shelter for up to 1,000 people.