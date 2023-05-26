Tallaght Garda station reopens after Defence Forces explosives team checks bag

Tallaght Garda station reopened on Friday night after a security alert. Road closures in the area were also lifted.

The station had earlier been evacuated to allow Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal officers complete their examination of a suspect bag and contents.

The bag and contents were removed for further technical and forensic examination.

A male in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Investigations are ongoing.

In an earlier statement, gardaí said officers on patrol in the area on Friday evening had arrested a man.

“On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station, an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male indicated contents of concern.”

As a precaution, the building was evacuated and the Defence Forces team was called. Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station were put in place.