National Museum of Ireland employee charged with having bomb seeks bail

Simon O’Donovan (right) arrives to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin in July charged with possession of an explosive device. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A National Museum of Ireland employee charged in connection with the seizure of an explosive device in Co Monaghan near the Border has lodged a High Court bail application.

Simon O’Donovan (44), of Sperrin Road, Dublin 12, is seeking his release after previously being remanded in custody by the Special Criminal Court.

He is charged with, on July 22nd, at St Laurence’s Road, Chapelizod, Dublin 10, knowingly having in his possession an explosive improvised device.

This offence is contrary to section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 as amended by section 15 (4) of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

At the High Court bail sitting on Thursday, Judge Karen O’Connor noted the accused’s application was listed. However, counsel for the defence and the State requested the matter be adjourned until Tuesday, which was granted.

The prosecution follows an operation last month involving the discovery of an alleged bomb in a car in Co Monaghan.

During initial hearings, it was alleged the device had been stored within the confines of Collins Barracks National Museum, where O’Donovan worked.

He is also due back before the Special Criminal Court on October 5th, when he is expected to be served with the book of evidence.

Law student Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25) of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, was charged with possession of explosives on July 22nd in connection with the same investigation.

She was released on €15,000 bail, subject to conditions, including that she not have any contact with anyone in the republican political party Saoradh, or the New IRA, after the car she was in was stopped by gardaí on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, in July.

At a previous hearing in Trim District Court, Perrie Sullivan’s defence solicitor stated she had been asked to take a bag to the North, was unaware what it contained and had been “manipulated”.

Her case has been adjourned until September 28th.