Convicted murderer Logan Jackson transferred to English jail as authorities feared he could not be kept safe in Irish prison

Convicted murderer Logan Jackson, who repeatedly drove over an Irish boxing champion, could not continue to serve out a life sentence in any Irish jail because the State authorities feared he would be harmed or killed in custody.

The Coventry-born Jackson was transferred from Limerick Prison to a jail in England on March 13th following an order from the Minister for Justice, Simon Harris, despite repeated protests from the family of Kevin Sheehy.

Jackson, who is in his 30s, murdered five-time national boxing champion Kevin Sheehy (20) by repeatedly ramming the sportsman with a 4x4 Jeep as he walked along Hyde Rd, Limerick City, on July 1st, 2019.

Replying to questions, the Department of Justice said Minister Harris was required in law to consider a number of factors, including that Mr Jackson has been on 23-hour lockdown for the three years he has been in custody due to very significant security risks.

“These risks constituted a threat to the staff and prisoners at Limerick Prison, as well as Mr Jackson,” said the Department of Justice. “A wider security assessment was also carried out and indicated that these risks would persist in any Irish prison.”

Jackson applied to be transferred out of Limerick Prison on January 13th, 2022, just 23 days after he was given a life sentence for Sheehy’s murder, under rights set down by the Council of Europe Convention on the transfer of prisoners and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Explaining Mr Harris’ decision and “with the feelings of the [Sheehy] family of at the forefront of his mind, the Department of Justice said that the Minister Harris had explored all possible options before reaching his decision”.

“However, the Minister was obliged to act in a manner consistent with the obligations under international law, specifically the Council of Europe Convention on the transfer of prisoners and the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Having considered those obligations, the clear advice of the Attorney General, and the particular circumstances of the case, it was necessary to accede to Mr Jackson’s application for transfer,” The Irish Times was told.

“In doing so, the Minister is satisfied that Mr Jackson can expect to spend many more years in prison, as is just given the horrific nature of the crime he committed and the pain he has caused,” the reply continued.

The victim’s mother, Tracey Tully, said she had never been told that Jackson had applied for repatriation to an English prison: “I feel like my human rights were not considered at all,” she said.

Gardaí suspect others assisted Jackson on the night of the murder and they are continuing to build a case to bring these people to justice. A Garda spokeswoman confirmed “this investigation remains active and ongoing”.

“Is it right that he is transferred out of Ireland and the case is still an ongoing investigation? I just I feel I have been mentally abused by the [State] for the last three years,” Ms Tully said.

The Department of Justice threatened her with legal bills last year if she went to court to challenge the transfer decision, she said, though subsequently she did not have to pay the Minister and Jackson’s separate legal fees.

The Government has recently approved changes to the law that will make it a statutory requirement that victims are notified by the State when an application for transfer outside the State has been made by a prisoner serving a sentence here.