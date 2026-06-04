Man accused of attempted murder of PSNI officer remanded in custody

A stolen police car was driven at the officer during an incident in Colmcille Road in Downpatrick on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of the attempted murder of a PSNI officer in Downpatrick last weekend.

It comes after a stolen police car was driven at the officer during an incident in Colmcille Road in the Co Down town on Sunday.

On Thursday morning, Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court heard that the officer remained in hospital, was “seriously unwell”, having sustained a broken wrist, a crush injury to a leg on which they could not put weight, injuries to the head, cuts and abrasions, and was in “a great deal of pain”.

Conor Carey (36), of Glassheena Road in Downpatrick, appeared in court.

He has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Carey is also charged with aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury on the same date and driving without insurance.

He replied “yes” when asked whether he understood the charges.

A detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence lawyer for Carey said his client “strenuously denies any involvement in the matter”.

He said there would be no application for bail at this stage, but may be in the near future.

The case was adjourned to June 18th.

On Monday, Kieran Turley (27), from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again later in June. – PA