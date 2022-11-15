Gardaí investigating Tralee graveyard murder arrest two more men for questioning

There was a large garda presence at the funeral of Tom Dooley last month in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí have arrested another two men for questioning about the murder of a father of seven who was assaulted while attending a funeral in Co Kerry last month.

The latest arrests bring to seven the number of suspects arrested for questioning about the murder of Tom Dooley (43) at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5th.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and a teenager as they were about to board a ferry in Dublin, and they were held in Store Street Garda station overnight before being brought to Kerry.

The two men are being detained at Tralee Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Mr Dooley was fatally injured when he was set upon by a group of men while attending the funeral of mother of five Bridget O’Brien at New Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5th.

He was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

Two men have already been charged with Mr Dooley’s murder, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his cousin and brother-in-law Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10, The Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Three other men have also been arrested – a man (40) in Tralee, a man (32) in Cork City and another man (28) in Cork City. All three were brought to Tralee Garda station for questioning but later released without charge.

Mr Dooley was buried on October 13th beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh, in the McDonagh family grave at Clonminch Cemetery in Tullamore, Co Offaly, following requiem mass locally.

Gardaí mounted a security operation including deployment of the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit and Garda Mounted Support Unit as well as regular uniform and detective members.

The funeral passed off without incident. Mr Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father to his children who range in age from 22 to eight.