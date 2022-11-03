Man arrested in connection with serious injuries to baby girl released without charge

The Garda investigation into the incident in which a baby was seriously injured is ongoing. Photograph: file picture

A man in his 30s, who was being questioned in relation to the circumstances in which a baby girl in Co Louth was seriously injured, has been released without charge.

The man and a woman, also in her 30s, were detained on Tuesday morning before being taken to Drogheda and Dundalk Garda stations.

Garda Headquarters said the man and woman had been arrested “in relation to an incident which led to an infant being admitted” to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin, on September 13th.

Both were arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí said on Thursday morning that the man had been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The woman remains in Garda custody.

When the child was admitted to hospital with serious injuries, a Garda investigation was immediately commenced and that inquiry has been ongoing ever since.

When the incident first came to light in September, gardaí confirmed the child was in a critical condition in hospital and that they were “investigating all the circumstances” which led to her hospitalisation. The child and family agency Tusla were also notified about the case at the time.