Gardaí make arrests in alleged match fixing investigation in League of Ireland

Three men have been arrested as part of a planned operation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into alleged match fixing in the League of Ireland. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Three men in their 30s have been arrested in relation to alleged match fixing in the League of Ireland.

As part of a planned operation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on Thursday, two men were arrested in Dublin and another man was arrested in the eastern region.

All three were arrested on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two of the men are being questioned at a Garda station in south Dublin while the third man is being held at a station in the eastern region.

READ MORE

In a statement, gardaí said the operation was supported by local Garda resources attached to both regions. Interpol officers attached to its match fixing task force also travelled from its headquarters in Lyon to support the operation.

“This operation [Brookweed] stems from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA),” the garda statement said.

“Detectives from the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit at GNECB also arrested a man in the Northwest last week as part of this ongoing investigation. Today’s arrests bring the total number arrested as part of Operation Brookweed to 14.”

Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne from GNECB said match fixing and corruption was a threat to “all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport”. “It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime,” she said.

“The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends.”

The FAI said it noted the “latest developments” in the ongoing Garda enquiry into alleged historical match fixing.

“The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing. As this continues to be a legal matter, we cannot comment further beyond this,” it said in a statement.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to any person who have information in relation to match fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line on 1800 40 60 80, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to their local Garda Station.