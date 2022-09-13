Man arrested for insider trading following Central Bank report

The investigation commenced following a report to the GNECB from the Central Bank of Ireland. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has been arrested by gardaí for insider trading following a report from the Central Bank Ireland.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on Tuesday arrested the man for the offence of insider trading, contrary to Regulation 5, European Union (Market Abuse) Regulations 2016. This offence relates to a person who has been connected with a company dealing in securities being prohibited from dealing in those securities if they have information that is not generally available and might materially affect the price.

The man is being held at a south Dublin Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The investigation carried out by GNECB has progressed “with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland and their expertise and experience had been invaluable,” gardaí said.

This investigation is one of a number of ongoing investigations for market abuse at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.