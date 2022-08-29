Gardaí seek navy Mazda 6 linked to fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan

Gardaí are renewing an appeal to the public for information in relation to a hit-and-run in Co Cavan earlier this month in which a man was killed.

The body of Frank Nulty (57) was discovered along the N3 near Billis Bridge in Ballyjamesduff shortly after midnight on Friday, August 19th.

Gardaí said the results of a postmortem at Cavan hospital were not being released for “operational reasons”.

Forensic collision investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and gardaí are seeking to locate a dark blue Mazda 6 with registration plate 151-G-6239. The car has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side, said gardaí on Monday.

Appeal for information

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle, especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages that may have encountered this car and carried out repairs, are asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, August 18th, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone who was in the area and noticed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 042-9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.