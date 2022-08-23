Monasterevin assault: Gardaí say it may take time to piece together events of fatal attack at busy scene

A cloud of sadness hangs over Kilmallock in Co Limerick following the death of local man Dylan McCarthy following an attack at the weekend, the parish priest has said.

Fr Chris O’Donnell said “everybody is heartbroken” following the death of the 29-year-old while socialising with family in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

“The family are the quietest, nicest people. People would only speak good of them. It is every family’s nightmare,” said Fr O’Donnell. “There is nothing but prayers and love for them. They were just good, honest people in the wrong place at the wrong time and now we are left with this awful sense of the tragic nature of life and violence and repercussions.”

Dylan McCarthy was unresponsive after the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning which his father was also badly injured. Dylan McCarthy died on Monday while his father who is in his 50s is being treated at University Hospital Tallaght.

Gardaí were on Monday evening were awaiting the results of a postmortem examination on Dylan, which would decide the direction of their investigation. While the matter was being treated as a serious assault pending the postmortem results, all of the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

However, because a number of people were at the scene, and it appears Mr McCarthy was assaulted by several of them, it may take time to piece together all of the events around his death. Investigating gardaí have gathered CCTV from the area and also contacted other people who were at the scene when the dispute broke out.

Dashcam footage

An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available at Kildare town Garda station. As the incident occurred on the street, investigating gardaí believe dashcam footage recorded by drivers on Dublin Street between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday may prove crucial.

Local representatives and sports clubs in Limerick have paid tribute to Mr McCarthy.

Sinn Féin councillor and Kilmallock resident PJ Carey, who is a friend of the family, said locals were hoping for the best after they received news of the assault and that the community has been devastated by the loss.

“It’s very grim, it’s very bleak. What can you say,” Mr Carey said. He said the McCarthys were a well-liked and respected family in the area.

“It has is hard to believe the way that society has gone; that two people could go in into a pub for a celebration and have this happen to them,” said Fine Gael councillor John Egan.

Mr McCarthy previously played for Kilmallock GAA club, which also paid tribute to him on Monday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy,” the club wrote in a social media post.

“Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling. He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.

The club extended its sympathies to Mr McCarthy’s partner Aoife and his family and friends. “We are sorry for your great loss. We will remember Dylan always.”

Kilmallock United soccer club held a minute’s silence on Monday evening before a match.