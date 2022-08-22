Man dies from injuries following Monasterevin assault

Gardaí in Kildare have appealed for witnesses to an incident in Monasterevin early on Sunday in which a young man was fatally injured. Photograph: PA

A 29-year-old Limerick man who was in an unresponsive state in hospital since suffering injuries in an assault on him and his father in Co Kildare at the weekend has died.

Dylan McCarthy, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was pronounced dead at Tallaght University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement confirming Mr McCarthy’s death.

While the results of the postmortem were awaited before the course of the investigation into the victim’s death could be determined, all of the resources of a homicide investigation have been committed to the case.

Mr McCarthy, who was originally from Limerick but is believed to have lived in Cork of late, with was a family-based party, including his father and a number of women, when the incident resulting in his assault began on Saturday night. They had travelled to Monasterevin at the weekend to celebrate the birth of baby within their family network.

Gardaí are trying to establish the background of the incident, which began in a pub and spilled out onto the street. Gardaí believe the incident was between the injured man and some of those he was with and a second group who are understood to be from the local area. It appears those involved left the premises and that the incident continued on the road outside.

The Garda said emergency services received a report of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises on Dublin Road, Monasterevin shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

Dylan McCarthy was found to be unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght hospital, where he died. His father was treated at the scene for facial injuries and taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. He has since been transferred to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition remains serious.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made. An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda station.

Investigating gardaí have gathered CCTV from the area and also contacted other people who were on the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.