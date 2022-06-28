Michaela McAreavey murder: charge dropped against man arrested in Mauritius

Michaela McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011. File photograph: PA Wire

Charges have been dropped against a man who was arrested in Mauritius in connection with the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

It is the second time in 10 years that a provisional charge against Sandeep Mooneea was dropped.

Manjula Boojharut, senior state counsel, informed the Mapou court on Tuesday morning the office of the director of public prosecutions had no objection to the provisional charge of “conspiracy to do an unlawful act” being struck against Mr Mooneea (52). The motion was agreed to by Magistrate Nader Ali Caunhye.

Sandeep Mooneea was arrested in April 2022. According to his lawyer, Rama Valayden, this arrest was based on the statement given to police by Dassen Narayanen, a former security guard at the hotel where Ms McAreavey and her husband John were staying.

Mr Narayanen’s motion for his provisional charge to be dropped was also due to be heard on Tuesday but has been postponed until July 25th.

According to his lawyer, Vikash Teeluckdharry, the director of public prosecutions did not receive the accused’s file until last Friday. He asked for one month to study it.

Mr Teeluckdharry did not object to this request.

Ms McAreavy (27), a teacher from Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

The daughter of Mickey Harte, then manager of the Tyrone football team, was strangled in her hotel room in Mauritius while on honeymoon with her husband. She was attacked after she returned to their room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of her murder.

In August 2020, the Central Criminal Investigation Department in Mauritius reopened the investigation, but police have not confirmed any new elements to the case.