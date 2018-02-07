Ken Robinson to be keynote speaker at Talent Summit

Creative expert and best-selling author of The Element, Sir Ken Robinson, has been named as the keynote speaker at Talent Summit, the country’s largest HR conference.

Sir Ken, whose 2006 Ted Talk on whether schools kill creativity has been viewed more than 40 million times online, will headline the event which takes place at the Convention Centre on Thursday, February 22nd.

He has previously been acclaimed by Fast Company magazine as one of “the world’s elite thinkers on creativity and innovation”.

Talent Summit was founded by Sigmar Recruitment in association with EY Ireland. This year’s event, which has the theme “accelerating growth through talent and technology” includes more than 20 national and international speakers.

“With the talent agenda ranking as the number one priority for business leaders around the globe, we need to reimagine how we create better workplaces and working lives in an increasingly complex world of work,” said Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig, chief commercial officer, Sigmar Recruitment

“The workforce is augmenting, becoming more digital, diverse, global and automation savvy. This presents major opportunities for HR leaders to influence how their organisations use disruptive technology to attract, organise, develop and drive the performance of their people,” he added.