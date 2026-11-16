Oaktree IPO of company holding more than 950 apartments drifts to first half of 2027

The Glass Bottle development, which is ultimately due to deliver about 4,000 homes, is 83.3 per cent owned by Oaktree through a company called Pembroke Beach

US private equity group Oaktree has pushed out to next year a planned initial public offering (IPO) of a UK property company that will initially hold more than 950 apartments in Dublin, according to sources.

The company being listed, CompassRock International, was originally on track to be floated by Oaktree in the final months of this year.

However, sources say a decision has been taken to postpone the transaction, mainly due to the current uncertain UK political backdrop.

CompassRock International is being lined up to hold UK and Irish apartments, with its initial portfolio set to include more than 700 homes recently completed on the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin’s Ringsend.

Sources say it will also include a new 246-apartment apartment scheme, known as Alta Verde, developed on land formerly owned by Blackrock College in south Dublin.

Homes under construction in the Marmalade Lane project in Dundrum, Dublin 14, are also expected to be listed in CompassRock International’s acquisition pipeline at the time of the IPO, the sources say. The scheme comprises 463 apartments and eight three-storey semidetached houses.

Each of the projects is controlled by Oaktree and has been developed by Lioncor, a joint venture between Oaktree and Dublin-based Alanis Capital.

Some measures in last month’s UK budget, including an increase in tax on property income distributions by real estate investment trusts (Reits), are seen as negative for the sector.

Meanwhile, economists expect the Bank of England to follow up early November’s rate hike of a quarter of a percentage point with at least two more increases over the next 12 months, which may affect property values.

The European Central Bank has raised its key rates twice since June, with financial markets pricing in another increase next month.

However, US investment group Barings’s agreement last Monday to buy Ires Reit, the Republic’s largest residential private-sector residential landlord, is seen as a positive development for the planned CompassRock International IPO.

[ Farewell to Irish real estate investment trusts. You won’t be missedOpens in new window ]

The €1.386 per share Ires deal was priced at a 31 per cent premium to where Ires shares were trading before news of Barings’s interest emerged in September – and is broadly in line with the company’s latest reported net asset value.

Oaktree, which plans to retain 75 per cent ownership of the Compass International Reit after the IPO, appointed investment banks Citigroup and Jefferies earlier this year to manage the potential flotation, with a view to raising £500 million (€599 million) of fresh equity that will be used, along with debt, to build out the portfolio.

Lioncor will not have a stake in the future Reit. However, it will maintain a strategic relationship with the company whereby future Lioncor development projects can be delivered and sold directly into Reit ownership at completion.

A spokeswoman for Oaktree declined to comment on the planned flotation.

The entire Glass Bottle site development, which is ultimately due to deliver about 4,000 homes, is 83.3 per cent owned by Oaktree through a company called Pembroke Beach.

A further 11.7 per cent is held by developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate, with the remaining 5 per cent owned by a company linked to Lioncor.

Future stages of the Glass Bottle site project will offer natural acquisition opportunities for the trust. However, it is expected that the UK will be by far the more important market for future asset purchases.

Initial UK assets will include Oaktree build-to-let apartment buildings in Bristol, Southampton, Walton-on-Thames and Farnham in England.