What is ‘fractional employment’ and how can it offer late-career opportunities for executives?

Can I hire you for ... just a bit? You might initially scoff at this offer if you’re a top executive with decades of experience, but fractional employment is a new way of working that gives you flexibility, decent pay and the ability to work across multiple organisations for just a few days each month.

Under this model, experienced senior professionals such as chief finance, marketing or technology officers work part-time for multiple companies simultaneously. They provide high-level expertise and strategic guidance for a “fraction” of a full-time commitment.

Unlike traditional part-time roles, short-term gigs or even consultancy, fractional work involves deeper integration with teams and ongoing contributions designed to provide significant impact for the business.

Fractional executives choose which companies to work for and negotiate the fees, scope of the work and the time commitment with the business.

For companies, the primary advantage is that they access high-calibre talent in a way that’s affordable. Start-ups, smaller firms and companies embarking on challenging growth or transformation projects can tap top-tier executives’ expertise and practical experience on a fractional basis.

The approach allows businesses to gain specialised skills and knowledge, and avoid pitfalls, for the fraction of the price of full-time employee.

Fractional roles are popular in the branding, marketing, product design, sales and technology sectors. Employees in these industries are used to working in the gig economy, or as freelancers, and once they’re senior enough, they may choose fractional ways of working instead of full-time roles at one company.

Workforce culture is evolving, and millennials are more conscious of having greater work/life balance, says Sabine Louet of SciencePod. “Pharmaceutical and technology companies are now substituting some of the roles traditionally filled by one very senior person with two or three more junior, fractional roles that can be replaced at will,” she says.

Flexibility

If you value flexibility and strategic problem-solving over job security and pension entitlements, fractional employment may suit you on a short or even long-term basis. Demand for flexible work has increased over the years, especially for those with children, but very few employers offer part-time roles that pay well or offer enough flexibility around home life.

“Fractional roles are usually from the C-level to minus 2 and below [middle management],” says Haider Alleg, founder and chief executive at Kainjoo, a brand-tech consultancy. “These roles allow companies and boards greater access to different brains and diverse talents for problem solving.”

As AI takes on more responsibilities within business, this way of working is likely to catch hold to a greater degree in companies that deliver products and services digitally, he says.

“Of course, many roles can’t be replaced by AI or fractional work. So we’ll still see nurses, sales representatives and other professions adapting to AI but they’ll still largely be provided by humans.”

Different approach

The fractional sales pitch is that it allows companies build better products and services faster and more efficiently. Crowdsourcing proven talent like this can help early stage start-ups and smaller companies quickly perfect everything from their marketing and sales strategies to AI governance and adoption, lead generation and even event planning.

Fractional roles are ideal for growing companies that do not yet have the cash flow to hire a full-time person in sales, marketing and project management roles, says Louet.

“We have used people in fractional roles to keep our cash flow balanced, and it helps us get extra support in growing our company. They can be very effective, and it allows us to hire highly experienced professionals who would otherwise be out of our reach.”

The key characteristics of a fractional situation vs a part-time role are that the professional works for many different companies, provides very high-level strategic skills, not just general support, and works days and times that suit them.

Fractional work differs from interim or consulting roles because a specialised senior professional spends only a few days each month in the office providing strategic advice. It’s also not a freelance/contracting role as it is more integrated and ongoing than typical project-based contracts and it often involves a retainer model for sustained support, rather than one-off tasks.

Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh, former chief executive of Sugru, now works in fractional roles as part of a portfolio career that includes board positions. She likes the hands-on nature of fractional work.

“In terms of enjoyment, being a CEO for 20 years was a joy but it’s good now not to have all the responsibilities. I have kids and need more balance.

“When you’re a founder, you have so much hands-on experience and there’s a joy that comes from the being in-the-weeds bit when you’re finding things out as part of a team.

“At this stage though, I’m mid-career and it’s good to have impact working in several businesses instead of just one. With board roles, it’s mainly governance but fractional roles allow me to get involved in the creative side with strategic projects and product launches.”

Ní Dhulchaointigh is working fractionally in a start-up that is launching the next generation of mobility power chairs, using smart technology.

Her role involves strategic direction and working closely with the head of design. “At the launch stage, he needed more capability in industrial design plus brand and digital design so, bandwidth-wise, they needed a strategic senior business partner.”

For founders who have not built a business, it’s invaluable for them to have someone who has built one and can give them advice across hiring, culture-building and more.

“You know so many things as a founder so you can help them spot any risks before they happen,” she says. “I’ve made the mistakes so I can help others avoid them.”

Reputation

Although fractional employment sounds attractive, finding such roles is not easy unless you have a strong reputation in a particular area. You need to be very proactive and network so people know what you do and then they come to you, says Ní Dhulchaointigh.

There are downsides too. It’s a very uncertain form of income because there is no guarantee a company will continue to work with you. “Ideally, you find something long term on a rolling contract and then add another bit with that company and others.”

Fractional roles can pay well but it really depends on the company. “It’s important to value your time: go case by case, based on the opportunity in the business and the fit,” says Ní Dhulchaointigh. “I know that I need to cover my costs and do interesting work with good people.

Some fractional executives will forgo part of their expected pay for growth shares or other compensation based on their impact. What’s exciting for experienced professionals, such as Ní Dhulchaointigh, is that they’re able to cross-pollinate ideas between companies and bring businesses the most current ideas and fresh thinking.

“The potential long-term benefit is that you fall in love with the business, in that you get to know it from both sides, and then you decide to scale it up together,” she says.

Margaret E Ward is chief executive of Clear Eye, a leadership consultancy. margaret@cleareye.ie