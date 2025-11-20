Unemployment rate hits four-year high in latest CSO Labour Force Survey

The rate of unemployment across the economy has risen to 5.3 per cent, its highest level in four years, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) Labour Force Survey (LFS) which was published on Thursday morning.

The rate of unemployment across the economy has risen to 5.3 per cent, its highest level in four years, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) Labour Force Survey (LFS) which was published on Thursday morning.

The increase, which was primarily driven by significant increases in the rates of unemployment among those aged between 15 and 24 as well as 35 and 44, represents an increase of 0,8 per cent on the third quarter in 2024.

The survey puts the number of unemployed people aged 15-74 during the third of quarter of 2025 at 155,400, up 25,900 in a year and while the total number of people continues to rise, reaching 2,825,500 during the period covered, CSO statistician Colin Hanley said the rate at which employment is growing is decreasing while the rate at which unemployment is growing is increasing.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the numbers unemployed in Q3 2025 stood at 147,100, a rise of 12,500 or 9.3 per cent on the previous quarter.

The number of long-term unemployed was also up with 34,400 people unemployed for 12 months or longer in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 7,400 on the same period in 2024.

The LFS suggests the number of additional people in employment rose by 30,600 in between Q3 2024 and the same period this year, an increase if 1.1 per cent. The total number employed represents another record high for Ireland but there will be some concern regarding the slowing rate of growth.

The figures indicate that the total workforce continues to grow with an additional 56,500 in the past year, taking the total number to almost 3 million. The participation rate, is put at 66.5 per cent, down slightly in the 66.6 per cent recorded a year previously.

There will be concern for the Government in some of the sectoral breakdown figures. While the number of people in industry and human health have all increased, the number employed in the information and communication sector, which includes the Tech companies, has fallen by 8,000 in the space of a year, from 188,600 to 180,600.The figure for hospitality is also down, from 200,000 to 191,300.

Overall, the estimated total number of hours worked in the third quarter of 2025 was 86.5 million per week, 0.5 million more hours per week when compared with the third quarter of 2024 but again, the number in the information and communication sector was down,

The survey suggests almost a million people, 987,800, work at least some of the time from home with 557,800 working from home more than half the time, down from a peak of 774,300 in the second quarter of 2021.

The number of those who sometimes (at least one hour in the reference period) worked from home in the third quarter of 2025 was 430,000, up from 400,500 in Q3 2024, the survey found.