What is your experience of the H-1B visa, as a worker or employer?

US announces sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa scheme

US President Donald Trump faces the prospect of a legal challenge to his plan to charge $100,000 annual fee for working visas.
H-1B visa: share your experience.
Mon Sept 22 2025 - 14:41

Sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa scheme relied on by US tech groups left companies at the weekend rushing to ensure thousands of employees around the globe do not trigger hefty new fees.

US president Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that would introduce a $100,000 (€85,100) application fee for the visa, but did not clarify whether the change would apply to existing H-1B holders.

Companies including Amazon and Microsoft issued emergency guidance to employees, urging H-1B holders not to leave the country until the new rules were clarified. They also asked staff currently overseas to return to the US before measures entered force on Sunday.

The White House on Saturday sought to clarify the scope of the changes amid the confusion.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the one-off fee would apply only to new applicants, not current H-1B holders or those renewing. She added that the new fees would only take effect in the next cycle.

Are you an employer or employee potentially impacted by this development? Will it have significant impact on your business or work situation? We would like to hear about your experience and what you think of the move.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

