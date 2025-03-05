TikTok planning to cut up to 300 Dublin jobs, Government told

Tiktok announced worldwide cuts last month, with the training and quality team to be affected. Photograph: Getty Images.

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok will let go of up to 300 of its staff in Dublin, the Government has been informed.

The move will see as much as 10 per cent of the company’s 3,000 Irish-based staff let go.

Coalition sources confirmed the news on Wednesday evening.

Worldwide cuts were announced by the company last month, with the training and quality team to be affected. It has been believed since that point that a significant number of the losses would affect Irish staff.

In February, a spokeswoman for TikTok said it was undertaking a “redesign of our training and quality team that will enable us to further enhance our quality assurance processes”.

“Our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes. Ireland remains a hugely important base for us, and we’re continuing to hire for roles across our business here.”

The job losses are the latest to be announced by Big Tech companies, with Google saying in January it would cut jobs as part of a global restructuring of its ads business. However, the impact on Irish jobs was minimal.