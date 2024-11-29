Builder dismissed after covert tracker discovers personal use of work van

Builder was fired for interfering with a mileage tracker in his van after a second 'hidden' tracker found discrepancies. Photograph: iStock

A tribunal has made a reduced award of €10,000 for unfair dismissal to a builder whose work van racked up over 1,000 miles in “unexplained” driving after his boss discovered a vehicle tracker on the dashboard was being disconnected – and had a second one covertly installed.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has upheld a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against specialist construction firm Protum Services by Barry Naughton – but cut the award by half to take account of his “very significant contribution” to his own sacking by “interfering” with the first tracker.

The company’s position was that trackers were installed at the start of 2022 for insurance reasons and that all its staff were informed at the time. Its solicitor submitted that there were “unusual occurrences” with Mr Naughton’s van starting in 2022.

Mr Naughton’s employer found the tracking device “disconnected and sitting loose” on one occasion, the tribunal was told. When the firm was looking into one customer complaint, the tracker supplier reported back that the complainant’s device was not powered up properly and “regularly offline”, the tribunal was told.

After that, the employer “decided to covertly hardwire a device in the complainant’s van in addition to the dashboard tracker”, the firm’s solicitor submitted. Between the installation of the device on an unspecified date and the beginning of November 2023, “considerable unrecorded and unexplained mileage” had built up, with “in excess of 1,000 miles” in the difference between the two tracking devices.

Mr Naughton was called to a disciplinary meeting in December 2023 accused of using the company van for personal travel and of interfering with the dashboard tracking device the firm had fitted. He was sacked on a finding of gross misconduct following a second meeting a few days later, the WRC was told.

In the course of the meetings, Mr Naughten denied unplugging the tracker and said the personal use of company vans was “commonplace” in the firm, the tribunal was told.

The company’s position was that the mileage issue by itself warranted a final written warning, but that unplugging the tracker was a “major breach of trust” and that the only option was immediate dismissal.

Mr Naughton claimed he was sacked to “make room for a more favoured colleague of the owner”, claiming that the company had cash flow problems and there was a need to make “economies”. He called the issue over the company van “a complete fabrication to cover this”.

He said it was “custom and practice” in the firm to make personal use of company vans.

He added he had often used his own personal vehicle on company jobs to “facilitate” his employer when a van was unavailable.

He said there were no “proper HR procedures” and no appeal offered to an independent person.

Adjudicator Michael McEntee, in his decision, said there was “no doubt that the [dashboard] tracking device had been regularly disconnected” given the anomaly between that tracker and the secret one placed in the van.

He said the employer had launched “quite a major investigation, including installing the hidden tracker”, and that the failure to tell the complainant he was under investigation was “troubling”.

He found that there had been a lack of natural justice in the moves to dismiss Mr Naughton and ruled the dismissal unfair – but said the worker had made a very considerable contribution by interfering with the device.