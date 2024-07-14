‘I find the American work culture isn’t so far removed from the Irish way of doing things

When Mike Gallagher was in transition year at school, his Dad took him on a backpacking trip around South America. “Travelling is part of my family’s DNA and the trip was a sort of rite of passage for me,” says Gallagher, who has been living in Buenos Aires since 2013.

“I’ve travelled a lot, especially around Argentina where the provinces are all vastly different. I also spent time in Finland and lived in Spain for two years. At that point my Spanish accent had a Madrid twang to it, but living in Argentina and being married to an Argentine – whom I actually met in Dublin – that twang has gone.

“The Argentine accent is softer and the intonation is more influenced by Italian,” says Gallagher, who is director of engineering for the US-based software company Switcher.

Gallagher studied computer science at TU Dublin and started his career as a software engineer with OpenJaw Technologies. Since then he has worked with a number of different companies in software development roles while moving up the managerial ladder. He joined Switcher early last year and, before that, was marketplace engineering lead with North Carolina-based Hip eCommerce.

“I’m a long-term remote worker so, when remote work came more into focus four years ago, my habits didn’t change much,” says Gallagher. “Globalisation is very much part of my industry and I work with people from all over the world. I work primarily in the eastern US time zone and as there’s only a couple of hours in the difference with Argentina, it’s easy to manage.

“Being in a global jobs market means competing against a global workforce so getting ‘noticed’ isn’t always straightforward, but I’ve specialised in niches and dedicated time to building out my portfolio and that has worked for me,” he says.

“As my career has developed I’ve moved more towards management but have turned down pure managerial roles as I really enjoy software development. The advantage of working for a smaller company, such as Switcher, is that you get to do both as everyone wears many hats.

“I find the American work culture isn’t so far removed from the Irish way of doing things. One thing that does come to mind is paid time off (PTO). Despite some having unlimited PTO policies, the expectation among American firms is that you would use it much less than would be the norm in Europe.”

I have a great friend here and his name is Santiago O’Reilly, which always makes me smile

Asked about the cost of living in Buenos Aires, Gallagher says it very much depends on what you’re buying. He points out that 55 per cent of the Argentinian population lives below the poverty line and that the average Argentinian salary is about a third of what it is in Ireland.

A beer in a bar would be cheaper than in Ireland, but branded luxury goods, designer clothing or something like an Apple laptop would attract a hefty import tax.

Gallagher finds it easy to feel at home in Argentina as the Irish influence is everywhere – in street names, in people’s names and on buildings. “I have a great friend here and his name is Santiago O’Reilly, which always makes me smile. And of course there’s a close connection through our local GAA club,” he says.

“One thing that unifies all Argentines is mate, a loose leaf tea drunk from a pumpkin gourd through a special metal straw,” he says. “Its consumption is on par with the tea culture in Ireland. The first thing you’d offer someone in Ireland is a cup of tea. In Argentina, it’s mate. It is something shared and common at every gathering.”

The Argentine people are warm and welcoming, Gallagher says, and given the country’s history, the cultural influences are diverse.

“I’ve known Argentina for many years as my father travelled here in 1995 and my sister lived here for two years. We live in Olivos in Vicente Lopez, which is a very nice, safe neighbourhood. When I’m not working, I like to swim or run around the president’s residence, which is a few blocks from my house and lit up 24 hours a day. There’s also a lovely coastal promenade close by where I run or walk with the family.”

With six months of glorious sunshine to enjoy, Gallagher has no quibbles with the climate although he says the city is extremely humid, which makes it clammy in the summer and colder than might be expected in the winter. The weather starts to warm up in October/November and January is typically the hottest month.

“My children go to bilingual schools and while I was initially concerned that they might have less opportunity in Argentina, I don’t feel that any more. I love my life in Buenos Aires.

“Obviously I miss my family and friends in Ireland, but the banter is pretty good as the Argentines have a great sense of humour. I do miss a creamy pint of Guinness, a good fry-up and mince pies at Christmas. However, I get a chance to fill up when I’m home.

“I also miss a cheeky Leo Burdock’s fish and chips drowned in vinegar. There’s no such thing as salt and vinegar on chips in Argentina and they all opt for sweet popcorn instead of salty. It drives me nuts that my kids choose sweet popcorn over salty! I also miss running in Phoenix Park and pubs with a history. All the bars in Buenos Aires were renovated less than six months ago so it’s hard to find one with character.”