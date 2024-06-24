Customer-facing staff increasingly harassed, Ibec says

The toolkit addresses workplace harassment and aggression, covering employer responsibilities under equality and health and safety laws. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Incidents of workplace aggression have risen, particularly aggression directed at staff in customer-facing roles such as retail and hospitality, according to the employers’ group Ibec.

Launching a new “toolkit” to combat aggression in the workplace on Monday Ibec said harassment and aggression may relate to an employee’s gender, relationship status, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, race, or membership of the Traveller community.

Ibec noted recent research from Circle K forecourt and convenience stores which revealed that 75 per cent of their retail employees have encountered verbal, racial, gender-based, or physical abuse from customers.

The toolkit addresses workplace harassment and aggression, covering employer responsibilities under equality and health and safety laws. It includes sample documents and checklists to help employers prevent and address incidents before they escalate and enable employers to assist employees who have been subject to aggression in the workplace.

Nichola Harkin, head of employment law services at Ibec, said Ireland had made significant strides in addressing discrimination and promoting equality in recent years.

“Despite these advances, there has been a concerning rise in harassment, abuse, and violence within society, often directed at individuals based on their nationality, sexual orientation, or place of employment. It is important that employers feel empowered to mitigate risk where possible and support their employees in responding to and reporting incidents immediately,” she said.

Ibec’s head of skills and social policy Kara McGann also said incidents of staff harassment were increasing.

“We have seen a number of trends over the past few years that have given rise to significant concerns for employers when it comes to protecting their staff at work.

“For example, libraries, pharmacies, and bookshops have become frequent targets of ‘protesters’ who engage in verbal attacks and intimidation of staff. These personalised protests mirror global movements and represent a new challenge in Ireland,” she said.