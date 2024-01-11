Public sector pay talks break up without deal after ‘extremely disappointing’ offer

Talks intended to produce a new public sector pay deal broke up without agreement in the early hours of Thursday after unions rejected what they described as “extremely disappointing” offers from Government on pay.

No date for a resumption of the talks was agreed before the parties left the Workplace Relations Commission at around 3am with officials from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform reported to have asked for a short break before any further meetings take place.

In the meantime, the union negotiators are to brief representatives of the 19 affiliates to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee on Thursday morning on the offers made and on other aspects of the talks to date.

The meeting is expected to finalise the wording on a ballot for industrial action but it is not expected that any move to start the process of conducting votes will begin while the pay talks are adjourned.

READ MORE

After the meeting with the PSC members, the negotiators will meet non-affiliate organisations including the various representative groups of An Garda Síochána.

The four union officials directly involved in Wednesday’s talks, Kevin Callinan of Fórsa, Siptu’s John King, Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers Organisation declined to disclose what the first or a subsequent offer on pay amounted to, insisting that it would be improper to do so until Thursday’s meeting with affiliates.

Mr Callinan, however, said that while “we made progress in relation to the non-pay issues of a possible multiannual agreement, I’m afraid to say the opening offer from the Government side was extremely disappointing and the fact remains that there’s a substantial gap between the parties in relation to pay”.

He said the intention was that the union side would look to agree “a unified approach” to how to progress the situation at the meetings between the Ictu affiliates and non-affiliates over the early part of Thursday.

“The WRC has indicated to us that the Government side would like some time to reflect on the situation so the talks haven’t broken down but there is going to be a pause of an unknown duration. Let’s see what happens during the course of the day or beyond.”

The unions have previously been critical of the Government side for failing to agree a deal to succeed Building Momentum, which covered pay and a range of other issues for three years until December 31st.

They argued that it was almost unprecedented in the modern era for the country’s 385,000 civil and public sector workers not to be covered by an agreement on pay and working conditions.

With every 1 per cent increase in pay costing the State around €250 million, however, and the total wage bill accounting for roughly a third of all public spending, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe has said that while he wants to see a new deal concluded, he believes it is worth taking whatever time is required to achieve one that is in the best interests of tax payers.