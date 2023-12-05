Progress in public sector pay talks as Minister signals agreement to move on legislation

Union officials participating in discussions intended to produce a new public sector pay deal described a commitment by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday to repeal the outstanding Fempi legislation if a multiyear deal can be reached as a breakthrough that would allow talks on the substantive issues to begin when the two sides meet again on Thursday.

Confirmation of Mr Donohoe’s agreement to movement on what the unions had said was a key issue for them was provided by representatives of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform when the sides met on Tuesday for what was a third formal encounter at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Speaking after the talks concluded for the day, a spokesperson for the Minister said Mr Donohoe had said he would consider the matter and that having done so, he had committed to the repeal of the relevant sections of the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest No. 2 Act “in the context of a comprehensive multiannual public service pay agreement being reached and ratified”.

“The Minister would encourage the parties to continue to proactively engage with the process with the expert assistance of the Workplace Relations Commission.”

Siptu deputy general secretary John King, who along with Kevin Callinan of Forsa, the John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation is one of the four main union side negotiators, said the move was significant as it opened the door to the multiyear door the Government had indicated it wanted and would allow the two sides to move on to talking about the key issues that need to be resolved, not least the pay element of any prospective deal.

“There are still big issues at play, we still have difficult issues that have been negotiated over the coming days and weeks but this commitment helps us in a meaningful way to get into those talks,” he said

“We’ve done these agreements in the past. And so I think it’s possible to do this one within a relatively concise period of time but there are still significant issues to be addressed. At least now, though, we’re in a position to start address those issues.”

The unions see the repeal of the legislation as important because they saw it as a block on more localised, normal industrial relations. Many of the 19 unions who represent public sector workers have, or have had issues not discussed at national pay talks level they regard as important but they argued that even where management in departments, local government or agencies wanted to reach an agreement, it could not because of the effective veto the legislation gave DPER on any agreement.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” said Mr King. “So even [the Minister’s] commitment is subject to us being able to conclude the multiyear agreement. But without the commitment, we wouldn’t have been able to conclude one anyway. And so from that point of view, the Minister’s unambiguous commitment does mean talks on a broader public service agreement are now able to take place. That’s a welcome development.”