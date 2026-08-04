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Michael Fingleton, the man who built Irish Nationwide into a key industry player over nearly 40 years before seeing it collapse in the financial crisis has died at the age of 88. Joe Brennan and Barry O’Halloran report.

A big retailer must repay €8.87 million to the Revenue Commissioners after wrongly claiming wage subsidy payments for its staff during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gordon Deegan has the details.

A coalition of 25 US states sued Donald Trump’s administration on Monday over new tariffs pegged at 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on goods from 60 trading partners, calling these a pretext for replacing import taxes struck down by the United States supreme court in February.

Pretax profits slumped at one of the largest meat processors in the State last year, writes Gordon Deegan. New accounts filed by the family-owned Arrow Group Ltd show that profits in the business fell by 44 per cent last year to €15.79 million as it struggled with rising costs.

Easyjet, which has operations in Belfast and Derry, has given suitors Apollo and Castlelake until Friday to decide on making a firm offer for the budget airline, setting up a decisive week in the bidding war for the British carrier.

Ireland needs to boost productivity in the domestic sector if it is to make up lost ground on rivals, according to Siptu’s head of research, Michael Taft. It’s one issue on which trade unions and business lobby groups agree, even if they don’t always concur on how to get there, writes Emmet Malone.

Employment in the Irish manufacturing sector rose at its fastest rate in more than four years last month, with businesses upbeat about their prospects for the rest of the year, according to AIB’s latest purchasing managers index for the sector.

Podcast shift to video is a fait accompli, writes Hugh Linehan, but how is it changing audience habits?

In personal finance, readers have been getting letters offering to buy their Aviva shares but they should think twice, not least as the price on offer is far below where the stock is currently trading.

Another reader wants to know whether taking a family investment property as her new home in a divorce settlement could leave her with unexpected tax liabilities. She is wise to be sceptical.

And Olive Keogh looks at the challenge for older people in securing travel insurance when they want to go abroad.

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