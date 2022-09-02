‘I got to the top of the ladder, so I bought the company’

It’s a rare thing to be able to walk to work in Los Angeles but Wendy Mather says she skips to work every day. “I have the great privilege of living close to work and loving my job, which is a great thing.”

Mather runs RDP-Creative, a promotional and consumer products company with offices in London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Shanghai and Shenzhen in China.

Originally from Douglas, Co Cork, Mather grew up with seven sisters. “We had a great work ethic instilled from my father and inspired by my grandmother, who ran a business.”

After attending Regina Mundi girls school, which translated from Latin means “Queen of the world” —between 1991 and 1997 — she studied marketing at the Cork College of Commerce.

I went from being a little girl in Ireland who loved film premieres to having media partners like Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Paramount and Sky and brands like McDonald’s, Dolby and other famous brands

“I moved to Dublin in 2003, where I worked as an account manager at Bright Promotions, before returning to Cork in 2004 to work at a linen hire company called Spring Grove Service. I loved the job, but I had an itch to move to London. I did that in 2005 and started off in a tax back company before getting an opportunity with RDP-Creative, which is where I am now.”

Starting work at the company, which makes promotional items for movies and global brands, was like a dream come true. “I went from being a little girl in Ireland who loved film premieres to having media partners like Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Paramount and Sky and brands like McDonald’s, Dolby and other famous brands.”

Mather began her career at the company as a global account director, before moving on to vice-president of sales.

“We design products, 3D items, corporate gifts, promotional products as well as film merchandise for film launches, as well as brand promotion at theme parks and live events in Europe, the US and Asia. We also deliver consumer products, while facilitating millions of items for charity each year.”

Why are European stocks struggling?/Streaming services weigh up adverts Listen | 00:00

RDP-Creative doesn’t make the merchandise you see in shops, but people will be familiar with the promotional items, Mather says. “We work with Lego, Harry Potter, Deadpool and produced Borat’s famous Mankini.”

More recently, the company created replica helmets for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and promotional items for James Bond. “I got to attend the James Bond premiere in London’s Albert Hall with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate. After the lengthy break from grand openings as a result of Covid-19, it was incredible to be at such an event again.”

Mather was “getting promoted” within the business in London, commuting regularly between the London office, which has 40 staff members, and the Santa Monica office. “The London office houses the London sales and purchasing product integrity team; in Los Angeles, we are close to the movie business and look after design and buying.

“I had a house and a family in London, but my then CEO [chief executive] suggested we move to Los Angeles. It took a while to make up my mind as it involved many variables, especially convincing my husband it was a good idea but, in 2016, after Brexit was voted in, we decided to move to LA.”

So I bought a company this year. It wasn’t easy. We sold our house in London and spent every penny of my savings and even borrowed a bit

After climbing to the top of the ladder at the company, Mather reached a career summit as there was nowhere left to climb.

“So I bought a company this year. It wasn’t easy. We sold our house in London and spent every penny of my savings and even borrowed a bit. Now I have 78 staff globally and spend a week in London each month, where I rent a small place in Soho.

“It’s great to live in Los Angeles and share time between Europe and the US. It’s not been easy, but it’s been a great journey. I have great customers, who are friends now and am surrounded by a great bunch of people in Los Angeles.

“We live in the west of Hollywood in a neighbourhood where people know your business and bring you oranges. My children go to a small Catholic school, which is nearby and we’re really happy there. My husband loves the golf courses too.”

Needless to say, life isn’t cheap in either location. “We don’t own a house any more so we are renting in two of the most expensive places in the world. I pay €2,000 for an apartment in London per month, but it’s in Soho and it is handy for work. We pay triple that for the house in Los Angeles.”

Food shopping however is “cheap” in London compared to Los Angeles, which is wildly expensive, while dining out is expensive on both sides of the world. “It’s wonderful to be able to dine out and meeting people. I do spend a lot of time on video calls, but it’s so nice to meet clients personally.”

As someone who manages her time efficiently, Mather also runs marathons in her spare time.

“I don’t like being lazy. I have two children and a very busy job with staff around the world. It’s hard work, but you can do it. It’s possible to juggle a career and family, especially when you do something you love as much as I do.”