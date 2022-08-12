‘It’s funny that I work in chocolate; when I was a child, we weren’t really allowed sweets’

Sarah Souther, who is based in Nashville, says it’s easy to set up a business in the US

Chocolate making by day, live music options by night and weekends spent hiking or riding along winding roads on a motorbike — life in Nashville is sweet for Sarah Souther.

“Nashville is incredible for music. Any night of the week, you can see top-notch live acts. It’s known for country, but you get everything from bluegrass to rock and techno. Because the cost of living has escalated in Los Angeles and New York, lots of artists are leaving and coming here. It has all the recording studios, record labels and musical infrastructure, so it’s very popular. Whenever I do get out, the options are endless. ”

Originally from Bansha, Co Tipperary, Souther went to the Ursuline Convent boarding school in Thurles before completing her Leaving Certificate at Alexandra College in Dublin in 1996. “I went to Dún Laoghaire College of Art and Design afterwards, completing my degree in 2001. I had a baby during that time, so I took time out of college.”

“I worked as a freelancer in the sound department on film sets. I operated booms and worked as a sound assistant on numerous productions from large to small. Despite some of the egos, it was great fun but the hours were long and I decided I didn’t go to school to realise other people’s dreams.”

Souther also found long hours and parenting didn’t go hand in hand, so she left Dublin and got a job at a florist in Cashel called Cashel Flowers. “It’s a wonderful flower shop and the best job I’ve ever had. I absolutely loved it. While living in Cashel, she met her husband at a dinner party and moved to the US, just a few months afterwards.

“It was whirlwind. My then six-year-old daughter and I moved over here in 2004. She went to school, and it was seamless. I had never been to the US before, and I had preconceived notions about what it would be like, but I was pleasantly surprised and have been here ever since. It’s such a wonderful city.”

Green cards and citizenship followed and by 2016, she could vote in the US elections.

“I started my career here making knitwear, clothing, painting on silk and making set pieces for the local ballet. It was artistic and fun.’’

“When I got divorced five years later, that’s when I really discovered the ‘hustle’!, I had a few jobs on the go before I started my candy company in 2010 — freelance marketing and PR, teaching yoga, assistant to musician/producer Buddy Miller and painting silk.’’

Souther says it’s easy to set up a business in the US. “You just need $300 and an idea and you can get a licence. I was a bit naive starting out, but blind faith is sometimes necessary.”

Her company, bangcandycompany.com produces an array of sweets, chocolate and marshmallows. “It’s all natural, we don’t use any artificial colours or preservatives. I have a shop and also sell wholesale across the US.”

Before the pandemic, she was very busy. “I had eight staff members, but we had to close the shop for a year. We did get help, but it was tough. I lost staff, but we managed to keep our heads above water.

“Now I have a fantastic right hand man and front of house staff in the shop. We do a lot of shipping and are already getting ready for the holiday season. It’s going to be busy and I will have to hire extra staff.”

Souther says orders can be huge. “At this time of year, we purchase chocolate by the palette ... which comprises of 50 cases, each weighing 20kg. It’s a lot of chocolate. We make marshmallows and other treats too.”

Since the pandemic lockdowns ended, Souther is making all the product herself.

“I work in the shop and have another kitchen space too, as tempering chocolate requires a lot of space. The summer heatwave is making it very difficult to send product, so we’re restricting our destinations.”

“It’s funny that I work in chocolate; when I was a child, we weren’t really allowed sweets, so perhaps it’s my little rebellion.”

Working in a chocolate factory like Willy Wonka has its upsides, but eating chocolate all day is not advised. “I did survive on marshmallows for a while, but now I mostly just taste them.”

Souther says Nashville is getting more expensive. “Like everywhere else, prices are going up each day. We also have tornadoes here, which are terrifying and increasing due to climate change.”

The city of around 1.3 million people is, she says, growing by 200 people per week. “I can see traffic increase daily. Obviously prices are getting higher here too, but not quite as high as elsewhere.

“I live around an hour outside of Nashville and there’s much to do like kayaking, hiking and in autumn it’s just stunning here when the leaves change colour.

“I ride motorcycles and the country roads lend themselves to idyllic adventures, What I really love though is the people. They really communicate with you here. I thought they were a wee bit over the top when I moved over first, but it’s genuine. I’ve been very happy here for 18 years.”