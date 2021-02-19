Ulster Bank decision due, IDA sues and the year of living dangerously

Financial Services Union general secretary John O’Connell has warned that Ulster Bank staff in the Republic must have the option of transferring with their work to purchasers of the lender’s assets, as the market prepares for confirmation on Friday that the company will be put into an orderly wind-down. Joe Brennan has the details.

Joe also reports that Permanent TSB and AIB, in both of which the Government has majority stakes, are on track to say on Friday that they are in talks to buy parts of Ulster Bank’s €20.5 billion loan book in the Republic

IDA Ireland, the State’s inward investment agency, is taking legal action against a company owned by the New York-listed telecommunications giant, GTT, for the return of about €200,000 in jobs grants. Mark Paul reports.

Dublin airport owner DAA is seeking contractors for building work worth a possible €30 million to €50 million that will lay the foundation for a planned expansion. Barry O’Halloran reports.

International investors have flocked to Ireland since 2011 to avail of comparatively strong returns from the rental sector, and are buying apartment developments off the plans as single lots, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in our weekly Agenda slot.

John FitzGerald argues that Northern Ireland could have the best of both worlds with access to both the markets of Britain and the EU.

Caveat looks back on a year of living dangerously and wonders at how naive we were back at the beginning of the pandemic.

How do you get an internship in a pandemic? Olive Keogh talks to Trinity College Dublin business school graduates Paddy Ryder and Rob Muldowney who have the answer.

Wild Geese meets Stephen McKenna, a women’s soccer coach in North Carolina.

On our Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to Michael Callaghan, head of commercial finance at Carraig Donn, about how they’ve been handling the issue with their 42 landlords across the country and the future of the retail sector after coronavirus. They’re joined by Mark Paul, The Irish Times business affairs correspondent.

