ISME warns of ‘significant financial losses’ for Fastway clients

Receivers are overseeing an operation where all packages and parcels in Fastway's possession are being transported from 20 depots to the group's main hub in Co Laois.

Business lobby group ISME has called on the receivers of courier service Fastway to give companies clarity on undelivered packages after the company went into receivership last week.

The association, which represents small and medium size companies, said that a “huge number” of its members have been left without clarity as to the status of goods entrusted to the courier.

ISME noted that the collapse of the courier company has come at a “critical time of year” as pre-Christmas stock is being shipped which has caused a “serious disruption” for companies which used the service.

It warned that a number of small businesses are facing into the Christmas period without having alternative delivery options and are thus “facing significant financial losses”.

The Irish Times reported on Friday that up to 50,000 packages in the possession of Fastway Couriers will be returned to the businesses that sent them over the next two weeks.

Receivers Mark Degnan and Brendan O’Reilly of Interpath Advisory are currently overseeing an operation where all packages and parcels in Fastway’s possession are being transported from 20 depots around the State to the group’s main hub in Portarlington, Co Laois.

The packages will then be returned to senders but this process could take up to two weeks. Retailers will then be responsible for rearranging delivery to purchasers of the good. A number of businesses have been told they should be able to collect products from the courier this week.

However, ISME said it has received reports from businesses that perishable goods have spoiled amid the delays to deliveries with small businesses forced to refund customers.

Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of ISME called for “practicable steps” to be taken to “protect innocent third parties”.

“These goods belong to small businesses that are already operating under extreme cost pressures. Resolution of this issue months from now will be far too late for many and could threaten their viability.”