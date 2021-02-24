‘Ready-to-go’ residential site in Maynooth seeks €1m

Developers looking to take advantage of the demand for well-located housing in Dublin’s commuter belt will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a ‘shovel-ready’ development site in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty is guiding a price of €1 million for the subject property, a 1-acre (0.43 hectare) plot with full planning permission for eight semi-detached and one detached house (planning refs: Kildare County Council 19/1110 & ABP-307692-20).

The site is bounded by a number of one-off residences and adjoins the Parklands residential scheme to the east and south, the Railpark estate to the west and sits just 500 metres south of Maynooth town centre. The lands are within walking distance of Maynooth University, local schools and a wide range of shops. The Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Centre, Royal Canal Greenway and the Carton House Hotel and demesne are all located nearby.

In terms of transport links, the site is just 300m from Maynooth railway station and within close proximity to the M4 motorway, giving prospective residents of the completed development ready and regular access to Dublin city centre.

Eamon O’Flaherty, who is handling the sale, says: “This site is in a proven sales location with Maynooth rail station, town centre and the university campus all close by. The proposed development will be ideally suited towards first-time buyers and downsizers. Given the lack of current supply in the Maynooth residential market, these houses will command premium prices.”

The property is being offered for sale by online auction on the Offr.io platform on March 26th next.