Shannon Technical Services to create 80 jobs by the end of 2023

Irish-owned aviation company Shannon Technical Services is to create 80 jobs by the end of 2023 and open a new office in Dublin.

The company said the new roles will be across operations, commercial, administration and aviation technical services.

Shannon Technical Service currently employs 40 people at its Shannon office, with that number due to grow to 60 by the end of the year and 100 by the end of 2022 before reaching 120 in 2023.

The company’s services include management of aircraft transitions, redeliveries, CAMO, engine management, and materials and logistics management for global aircraft lessors and airlines.

“As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin,” said Ben Whelan, founder and chief executive of Shannon Technical Services. “The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Some 57 of the new jobs are supported by Enterprise Ireland.

“In just a little over two years in operation, the highly experienced team at Shannon Technical Services has built an early stage company into a global market leader in its field. We are proud to have supported the new jobs announced today and are delighted at the positive news for the company,” said Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

“Ireland is a global leader in aviation and the creation of these new jobs demonstrates that Irish innovation and enterprise in the sector continues to thrive on a global scale, despite the very challenging and uncertain market circumstances.”

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar.