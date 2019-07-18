Ryanair operations chief Peter Bellew takes off for EasyJet

Britain’s EasyJet on Thursday said it would hire Peter Bellew as its chief operating officer from Ryanair, as the budget airline said quarterly trading had been in line with expectations.

Mr Bellew is stepping down from his role at Ryanair at the end of the year, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters. His move comes as Ryanair is restructuring itself as a holding company for several operating businesses, each with its own management.

The change will see Mr O’Leary lead the holding company and a new chief executive appointed to Ryanair DAC, the Irish-based airline likely to constitute the largest part of the group.

Some initial reports suggested that the departure related to the restructuring and appointments to new positions, but Mr Bellew indicated to news agency Bloomberg that he was looking at other opportunities.

Pilot crisis

Mr Bellew (54) is from Bettystown in Co Meath. He originally joined Ryanair from Kerry Airport in 2001, where he was marketing manager. He was instrumental in doing a deal with Ryanair to fly from Farranfore airport to London.

The airline subsequently hired him as deputy head of flight operations where sources say he showed he was an effective manager who did his job with little fuss.

He was director of flight operations when he left in 2014 to join Malaysia Air as deputy chief executive and took the top job when incumbent Christoph Mueller, the former Aer Lingus chief, left.

Mr Bellew returned to Ryanair when relations between it and its pilots had reached a crisis, following a rostering mix-up that forced the airline to cancel flights in late 2017 and early 2018, affecting about 700,000 passengers.

At the time, Ryanair said he would have “specific responsibility for pilot production, training and career development”.

The company subsequently agreed to recognise trade unions, reversing a long-standing industrial relations policy.

Mr Bellew was one of Ryanair’s representatives when it first met labour groups at the end of 2017 and early last year to begin talks on recognition and pay. – Additional reporting: Reuters