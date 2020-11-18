Norwegian Air seeks appointment of examiner

Troubled airline Norwegian Air has sought protection from creditors in the Irish High Court in a bid to rescue the group.

Norway’s government last week ruled out further aid for the airline group. On Wednesday Norwegian Air Shuttle confirmed that its Irish subsidiaries would ask the High Court here for protection from creditors and for the appointment of an examiner.

“Norwegian has chosen an Irish process since its aircraft assets are held in Ireland. Norwegian has taken this decision in the interest of its stakeholders,” a statement said.

The Irish registered companies involved include Norwegian Air International and Arctic Aviation Assets.