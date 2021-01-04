New board appointment at Irish Continental Group

Lesley Williams has been appointed to the board of Irish Continental Group as a non-executive director.

Ms Williams joins the shippinga nd transport group with over 25 years experience in capital markets having held senior positions with Investec Bank as head of Irish equities, Euronext Dublin (formerly the Irish Stock Exchange) as head of Irish market and Goodbody Stockbrokers as head of institutional equity sales.

Ms Williams’ board positions include a number of directorships in the asset management and International fund sectors. She is also a past director of Dublin Port Company where she held the position of chairperson of the audit and risk committee.