Low-cost airlines say EU must include long-haul flights in sustainable fuel move

Low-cost airlines including Ryanair are demanding that the EU include long-haul flying in a new move to boost sustainable aviation fuel use.

The European Commission plans to require that airlines mix sustainable aviation fuel with kerosene to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, but the new law will only apply to flights within the EU, not long journeys.

A group of airlines, aviation businesses and non-governmental organisations have written to EU vice-president Frans Timmermans and transport commissioner Adina Valean, saying that long-haul flights have the highest impact on the climate.

They point out that figures from the organisation of European air traffic control authorities, Eurocontrol, show that flights of 4,000km or more create half of aviation’s carbon emissions.

Eurocontrol maintains that increasing sustainable aviation fuel to cover just 10 per cent of that consumed by long-haul flights would “do more than can ever be done in short-haul” to cut emissions.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Irish airline, Ryanair Holdings, declared that this showed the real culprits were long-haul journeys, which account for 6 per cent of flights but half EU aviation’s greenhouse gas.

“There is no logic in excluding long-haul flights from sustainable aviation fuel usage obligations as this is their only possible way to decarbonise,” he said.

“We fully support the EU’s initiative to decarbonise aviation but all carriers, including long-haul, must play their part for this to be achieved.”

Ryanair’s rivals, Easyjet, Wizz Air and Loganair, backed the call, along with aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel, sustainable fuel developer Skynrg and others.