Dublin to get additional 189 hotel bedrooms with new Dalata opening

Dublin will get an additional 189 hotel bedrooms this month as the State’s biggest hotel chain opens its newest hotel.

The Clayton Hotel Charlemont, owned by Dalata Hotel Group, will open this month on the Dublin’s Grand Canal.

The hotel has a fitness suite, meetings rooms and two dining outlets.

“We are excited to finally welcome guests and visitors to this brand new hotel located right where the city meets the canal,” said the hotel’s general manager, Lynn Cawley.

“We recognised the importance of maintaining the luxury hotel experience of which guests at Clayton Hotels will be familiar, but also saw the opportunity in Clayton Hotel Charlemont to pleasantly surprise our guests with the character and heritage of the hotel’s Georgian buildings and the history contained within them.”

Additional site

In March, Dalata acquired 38 Charlemont Street, a small site adjacent to its Clayton Hotel, for about €500,000. The group submitted plans for a cafe and two additional bedrooms to adjoin its hotel.

The listed company recently opened a new Maldron hotel on the corner of Kevin Street, close to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. It is understood that occupancy rates in the property breached the 90 per cent mark in both September and October.

Dalata controls about a fifth of Dublin’s hotel stock. About a quarter of its capacity is in the UK, while the rest is spread around different regions of Ireland, where its revenues are growing at more than 8 per cent annually.