DAA staff to go back on full pay from March 28th

State airports company DAA has pledged to return workers to full pay on March 28th, 2021.

Most staff at the company responsible for Cork and Dublin Airports have been on 80 per cent pay since Covid-19 struck in the spring.

Dalton Philips, chief executive, says in a note to workers “I’m pleased to confirm that the intention is to return colleagues to 100 per cent salary levels from March 28th, 2021”.

Mr Philips explains that decision is in light of prospects that vaccines could boost air travel next year and the effort made across the business to combat the pandemic’s impact on aviation.

Voluntary severance

His note adds that voluntary severance and retirement deals will close on December 31st this year.

DAA, which employs 3,500 people in the Republic, has sought to cut staff numbers by between 750 and 1,000 through these deals, and career break packages.