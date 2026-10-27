Gardaí arrest 195 people driving under the influence over bank holiday weekend

Nearly 200 people were arrested over the October bank holiday weekend as part of a Garda roads policing operation. Photo: Ray Ryan

Gardaí arrested 195 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the October bank holiday weekend.

A Garda roads policing operation started on Thursday, October 22nd, and it will conclude on Tuesday, October 27th.

There were three fatal collisions over the weekend, bringing the total number of people killed on Irish roads this year to 154.

Both statutory mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints were carried out.

To date under this operation, a total of 195 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).

Just over 4,190 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

Notable speeds included 100km/h in a 50km/h zone on Church Road, Carndonagh, Co Donegal, and 159km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R178 at Dundalk, Co Louth.

Others included a driver clocked at 135km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7 at Kill, Co Kildare, and another detected speeding at 83km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N81 at Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare.

In the first five days of the operation, more than 380 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seat belt.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone. Slow down and adhere to the speed limit,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Wear your seat belt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving. All road users have a part to play in people arriving at their destination safely.”