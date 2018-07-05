Center Parcs developers award contracts to Irish food companies
The resort, which is expected to cost €233m, is due to open in 2019
Construction work at Centre Parcs Longford Forest in Ballymahon is underway
The developers of the planned Center Parcs holiday village in Co Longford have awarded contracts worth a combined €5.2 million to four Irish food companies.
Dublin-based Keelings has been selected as the fresh produce and dairy supplier to the resort, while Galway family group Heaney Meats will provide meat products. Other contract winners include Coleraine-based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim-headquartered Henderson Foodservice.
Construction work at Centre Parcs Longford Forest in Ballymahon, which is set to cost €233 million to develop, is underway with the resort expected to open next year.
The contract for the construction of the holiday village was awarded to John Sisk & Son in 2017.
UK-based Center Parcs, which is owned by Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management, will accomodate 2,500 guests when the site is fully operational.