Center Parcs developers award contracts to Irish food companies

The developers of the planned Center Parcs holiday village in Co Longford have awarded contracts worth a combined €5.2 million to four Irish food companies.

Dublin-based Keelings has been selected as the fresh produce and dairy supplier to the resort, while Galway family group Heaney Meats will provide meat products. Other contract winners include Coleraine-based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim-headquartered Henderson Foodservice.

Construction work at Centre Parcs Longford Forest in Ballymahon, which is set to cost €233 million to develop, is underway with the resort expected to open next year.

The contract for the construction of the holiday village was awarded to John Sisk & Son in 2017.

UK-based Center Parcs, which is owned by Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management, will accomodate 2,500 guests when the site is fully operational.