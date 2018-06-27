CarTrawler suspends Green Motion from booking engine

CarTrawler, the Irish builder of booking engine software connecting the car hire sector with airlines such as Ryanair, has “indefinitely” suspended rental provider Green Motion in the UK after an avalanche of customer complaints.

CarTrawler, which was originally founded by Irish brothers Niall and Greg Turley, who later sold it to private equity funds, said on Wednesday it “raised the issue” of Green Motion’s UK service standards with the company.

This followed several media reports of Irish customers who claimed their credit cards had been charged for fictitious damage to rental cars by Green Motion in the UK.

CarTrawler has announced “the immediate and indefinite suspension from the CarTrawler platform, for reservations in UK locations while the customer service issues are being reviewed”.

“CarTrawler has informed Green Motion that their UK network is subject to the same disciplinary procedures as any other suppliers who do not conform to CarTrawler’s standards of best practice,” it said.