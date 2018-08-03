Aer Lingus to announce new transatlantic routes in weeks

Aer Lingus will announce plans to fly to two new North American destinations in coming weeks, according to its chief executive, Stephen Kavanagh.

Speaking after the carrier’s parent, International Airlines’ Group (IAG), published figures showing that profits at Aer Lingus almost doubled in the six months to June 30th, Mr Kavanagh confirmed that it planned to cut a shortlist of three possible transatlantic destinations two a final two shortly .

“We hope to make an announcement in the next two to three weeks as to the location of those two new destinations,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh said that Aer Lingus was likely to begin flying to both from July 2019. He did not name the three North American airports on its shortlist.

IAG’s operating profit for the six months to June 30th, 2018, was €1.2 billion before exceptional items, which was an improvement of €165 million on last year.

Aer Lingus made a profit of €104 million, which was up from €53 million during the same period in 2017.

British Airways made a profit of €868 million before exceptional items compared with €740 million in 2017.

Iberia meanwhile made a profit of €102 million, which was up from €87 million, while losses at Vueling grew to €11 million from €7 million in 2017.

IAG said Aer Lingus’ growth reflected the full year impact of routes launched in 2017, and the impact of new routes to Philadelphia and Seattle.

As of June 30th, 2018, Aer Lingus held €44 million of restricted cash within interest-bearing deposits maturing after more than three months to be used for employee related obligations. This was down slightly on the €45 million for the same period in 2017.

Future growth

Aer Lingus chief executive Stephen Kavanagh said the airline would now re-invest in the business to “deliver future growth”.

“This year Aer Lingus is flying 17 times daily to 13 North American gateways, providing a record 2.75 million seats between Ireland and North America: we have almost doubled our North American transatlantic capacity from Dublin over the past five years,” he said.

“This growth has a very positive impact on the wider economy in this country with tourism receipts from North American visitors up 27 per cent since 2015 to over €1.5 billion.”

Mr Kavanagh also said Dublin Airport would require upgrading if the airline is to realise its full potential.

“In order to realise our growth ambitions significant infrastructure development and process improvement is required at Dublin Airport,” he said.

“We expect that the airport’s forthcoming Capital Investment Programme will begin to address the infrastructure deficits at the airport.

“Prior to the delivery of such infrastructure, we are hopeful that airlines can work with Dublin Airport to make significant process improvement and to optimise existing infrastructure in order to address the existing congestion and to facilitate growth.”

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said the company performed strongly in both unit revenue and costs.

“We’re reporting another good set of results in quarter two with an operating profit of €835 million before exceptional items, up from €790 million last year,” he said.

“There was a strong performance in both unit revenue and costs. At constant currency, our passenger unit revenue increased by 2.3 per cent while non-fuel unit costs went down 2 per cent.

“Unfortunately, French air traffic control strikes continued to challenge our airlines’ operations causing disruption to our customers. Vueling was particularly affected and incurred an additional €20 million of disruption costs in the quarter.

“These strikes are also having a significant negative impact on the Spanish economy and tourism.”

Outlook

In terms of outlook, IAG said it expects operating profit for 2018 to show an increase year-on-year at current fuel prices and exchange rates. “Both passenger unit revenue and non-fuel unit costs are expected to improve at constant currency,” it said.

Passenger revenue at IAG increased 3.6 per cent versus last year.

Separately, group traffic in July, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 7.5 per cent versus July 2017. RPKs are measures of traffic calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers aboard by the distance travelled.

Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) rose by 5.7 per cent. ASK is equal to the number of seats available multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

For Aer Lingus specifically, RPK was up 9.5 per cent from 2,395 to 2,623 year-on-year. ASK meanwhile was up 9.4 per cent from 2,710 to 2,966.