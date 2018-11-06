Aer Lingus grows business by 9 per cent in first 10 months of year

Irish carrier Aer Lingus grew its business by more than 9 per cent in the first 10 months of the year, according to the latest figures from its parent, International Airlines Group (IAG).

The results show Aer Lingus’s revenue per passenger kilometre rose 9.4 per cent to 20,200 units in the year to date. The airline sold 82.1 per cent of the seats on its aircraft, an increase of 0.3 points.

In October, revenue per passenger kilometre rose 9.4 per cent to 2,153, while the airline sold 80.7 per cent of its seats, a slip of 0.6 points. Revenue per passenger kilometre is calculated by multiplying the distance travelled by the number of paying passengers.

IAG’s figures show its airlines carried 96.269 million passengers in the 10 months to the end of October, 7.7 per cent more than during the same period last year. The group also owns British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.