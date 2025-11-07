Private-jet logjam hits tech titans flying to Web Summit

As US travellers brace for chaos at airports across the country due to government-mandated capacity curbs, technology executives flying into a conference in Portugal face an altogether more frivolous frustration: a lack of landing slots for private jets.

Organisers of next week’s Web Summit in Lisbon advised speakers on Wednesday that there will be a shortage of slots at the nearby airport, which is struggling to manage the volume of incoming aircraft.

“Some guests, in particular with larger planes, have found the only viable landing slots during Web Summit are now upwards of two hours drive from Lisbon, including in Spain,” the organisers wrote in an email.

Tech leaders scheduled to speak at the annual conference include Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon, Lyft CEO David Risher and Microsoft president Brad Smith.

Web Summit’s organisers told speakers the circumstances were out of their control and apologised for being unable to help secure more slots. “We would strongly advise flying commercial,” they wrote, noting that Lisbon’s main airport is a mere 15-minute drive away. – Bloomberg