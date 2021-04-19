Action by Trailfinders against former employees and rival business resolved

A Commercial Court action brought by travel agency Trailfinders against three former employees and a rival firm has been resolved without any admission of liability.

Trailfinders, of Dawson Street, Dublin, which is part of the Trailfinders Group, took the proceedings against Cork-based Travel Counsellors (Ireland) Ltd (TCIL); Liam Higgins of Pleasant Street, Portobello, Dublin; Jamie Thomas, Derrynane Gardens, Sandymount, Dublin; and Simon Armstong, Halliday Square, Arbour Hill, Dublin.

Trailfinders, which operates in the UK and Ireland and specialises in the provision of travel packages tailored to the individual requirements of customers, claimed the defendants had preparatory steps before resigning to use the company’s trade secrets to set up in competition with the rival. The claims were denied.

At the Commercial Court on Monday, Michael Howard SC, for TCIL, told Mr Justice David Barniville that the matter had been resolved, and on consent of the parties could be struck out with no order.

Counsel said the proceedings had been resolved without an admission of liability. No other details of the settlement were provided to the court.

The judge welcomed the resolution of the action, initiated in 2019.

In its action Trailfinders had sought, among other reliefs, injunctions preventing the former employees disclosing trade secrets and restraining them breaching their contracts of employment with Trailfinders, as well as damages.