Women of Wearables community set to establish Dublin chapter

Women of Wearables (WoW) a 10,000-strong worldwide community that supports and connects women working in wearable tech, is to establish a new chapter in Dublin.

The organisation, which is headquartered in London, seeks to encourage more women and diverse teams to participate in building hardware and software as designers, product managers and developers. It also aims to encourage more female founders of companies.

The local chapter has been established by Darya Yegorina, who founded and leads Dublin-based CleverBooks, a company that creates personalised books for kids with educational content and the latest augmented reality technologies.

Women of Wearables will host its first Dublin event at Bank of Ireland’s Trinity branch on Westland Row on Wednesday next. Panel speakers at the event will include Tahnee Morgan, founder of 7th Heaven, and Michelle Keane, chief executive of Mibeau Interiors.

The event hopes to attract people interested in wearables across fashion tech, the Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR).

Ms Yegorina told The Irish Times that WoW is not just for professional women, but for anyone with an interest in the technology and with providing women in the sector with a platform for growth.

“The whole idea is to put together a network that will allow women to be heard so we will be encouraging them to speak loudly,” she said.

Ms Yegorina said she was in talks with a number of potential sponsors of the community.