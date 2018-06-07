Withings buys back wearables from Nokia

French tech company Withings is back in the wearables game after buying back their connected health business from Nokia. In 2016 Nokia purchased and absorbed the smart scales and other Withings trackers but some fans were unhappy with the redesigned Nokia health monitoring app and will undoubtedly welcome this announcement from Eric Carreel, president and co-founder of Withings.

Nokia’s acquisition had been intended as part of their digital health strategy that would see an integration of Withings tech into their WellCare service that was to be a direct competitor of Apple’s HealthKit but seems to have evaporated.

“I will prepare the return of the Withings brand by the end of the year – a goal that is at the heart of a strategy focused on innovation that aims to surprise, delight, and above all, help our users achieve optimal health and wellness,” said Carreel.

