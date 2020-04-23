What is your mobile provider doing to help during lockdown?

When lockdown was introduced, there was concern about how the broadband and mobile networks would cope.

For broadband, not only would there be increased demand from a combination of home-working and home-schooling, there would also be the compulsion to stream every programme on Netflix, and that was before Disney+ was launched here on March 24th.

For mobile plans, meanwhile, increased data usage might mean the plan that served you well when you were in the office and had access to reliable wifi is suddenly inadequate.

Under normal circumstances, that could mean racking up some expensive charges once you had blasted through your data allowance for the month. But in recent weeks, the mobile service providers have moved to reassure customers that some concessions are being made.

So what exactly is your mobile provider offering?

Eir

Like the other telcos in the State, Eir has signed up to the Covid-19 Consumer Commitments. That means customers who are not already on unlimited usage plans have the opportunity to upgrade – even temporarily – to an unlimited plan. The company said it would not be applying fair usages charges automatically to its unlimited packages but “traffic management” may be applied to networks if things get a bit busy.

Where possible, access to healthcare and educational sites identified by the Government will be zero-rated, meaning they don’t count towards a data cap.

It has also removed the data cap on one of its business plans.

Vodafone

If you are a fixed broadband customer with Vodafone, there is good news: the telco is not implementing fair use policies at the moment.

It is also looking into what it can do for those customers who don’t have access to fixed broadband and are relying on mobile data. Vodafone said an announcement on those plans was “imminent”.

“Our focus during the initial stages of this crisis was on ensuring continuity for Vodafone customers by adding additional capacity to our fixed, broadband and mobile networks, as well as providing an increased level of support to critical infrastructure customers,” a spokeswoman for Vodafone said. “We have also been working closely with our business customers of all sizes to ensure their connectivity needs are met during this time of uncertainty.”

Three

Three has signed up to the Covid-19 Consumer Commitments, so like is committed to upgrading customers, ditching fair usage charges and zero-rating healthcare and educational sites identified by the Government where possible.

Virgin Media

Announced on Thursday, Virgin Media is making all its mobile plans unlimited until June 30th, meaning all calls and texts to Irish numbers will be covered under your existing plan, and all data use will be covered . Not only that, the company has also removed the fair usage policies, meaning the service really is unlimited.

“The removal of the data limits and Fair Usage Policy for both our 5GB and Unlimited plans means you don’t have to worry about using up all your data on video calls, streaming apps or web browsing while we all do our best to stay at home,” said Anne O’Flynn, head of commercial product at Virgin Media.

Tesco Mobile

The network has made all calls to the HSE coronavirus helpline free of charge. Other issues are being dealt with on a case by case basis, the company said.

It also signed up to the Covid-19 customer commitment. “At this time, we are working to keep customers connected and engaging with those who are worried about payments,” a spokeswoman said, adding that customers who may have concerns or queries about their packages should contact the company.