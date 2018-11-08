Web log: Try the taster demo of ‘Woolley Mountain’

In the point-and-click adventure game world, there is no higher seal of approval than a thumbs-up from Ron Gilbert, the guy behind classics including Maniac Mansion and The Secret of Monkey Island. Gilbert is backing British adventure game The Mystery of Woolley Mountain on crowd-funding platform Kickstarter and it will soon be available through Steam.

For now, there is a taster demo available for download. If this is anything to go by, the full game promises dialogue and atmosphere reminiscent of Lucas Arts favourites, complete with oddball characters and a quirky storyline where time-travelling a audio scientist goes on a quest to save some children from a wicked witch. The soundtrack and gloomy backdrop feel like they have been influenced by Stranger Things, which is also a bonus.

The one drawback of this charming adventure game is the “kiddy cartoon” look. I’m more of a retro pixel art fan myself but if you’re willing to get past the slightly clunky graphics then the gameplay is enjoyable.

woolleymountain.com/